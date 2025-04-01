Justin Kluivert Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Kluivert is questionable for Wednesday's match against Ipswich Town after suffering a knock in Sunday's FA Cup match against Manchester City, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Justin is the one we are more in doubt with. He finished with some issues and we have to check today to see if he's ready to go again."

