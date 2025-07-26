Justin Njinmah News: Already fit from injury

Njinmah (foot) started and played 60 minutes in a friendly against Parma.

Njinmah picked up a foot injury earlier in the week but has already returned and is deemed fit after appearing in a friendly for 60 minutes. He was more of a rotational option last season with 10 starts in 26 appearances and will look to break the trend this season, having yet to see more than 10 starts in his two seasons with the club thus far.