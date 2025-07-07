Kai Wagner News: 13 crosses in loss

Wagner sent in 13 crosses (five accurate), created four chances, and took one shot in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville. He also picked up a yellow card for the second consecutive match.

Wagner was active on both ends of the pitch, per usual, but he couldn't do enough to keep the Union from suffering their second straight 1-0 loss. He'll look to help Philadelphia bounce back in their upcoming home stand with four of their next five matches at home, beginning with an Eastern Conference clash with the New York Red Bulls.