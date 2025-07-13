Kai Wagner News: Main creator for Philadelphia
Wagner crossed 12 times (five accurate), created five chances and blocked a shot during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.
Wagner was held off the scoresheet despite leading the Union in crosses, chances created and blocks during the win. The fullback hasn't had a goal involvement since May 28th, but has combined for 10 chances created and 34 crosses over his last three appearances.
