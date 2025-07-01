Kai Wagner News: Nine crosses Sunday

Wagner had nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Wagner was the only productive Philadelphia attacker Sunday as he recorded nine crosses for the 12th time this season. He also created one chance and took three corners. On the defensive end he won three duels, made one clearance and won one tackle as he played the full 90 minutes once again.