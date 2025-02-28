Fantasy Soccer
Kamil Grabara Injury: No set date for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Grabara is in full training, but has no set date for his return, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Grabara has gotten back into full team training and is working on recovering from a thigh issue. The goalkeeper has been working extensively on his comeback, though it appears Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen might come too soon for a full return. Marius Muller has been the starter in Grabara's place.

