Doumbia scored twice to bring Brest level, first in the 34th minute and again in the 51st. He attempted five shots with two on target and was Brest's most dangerous attacker throughout the contest. The midfielder is expected to see a greater role this season with Brest, and his second goal confirmed all the talent he has to bring to the frontline as his amazing shot from range ended in the top right corner leaving Berke Ozer no chance to even dive. Doumbia now has two goals in his first league appearance of the season and is alone at the top of the scorers standings.