Lee was forced off in the 57th minute of Sunday's victory due to an apparent ankle injury suffered after taking a shot at the edge of the box. The South Korean will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will miss Wednesday's Champions League opener against Atalanta. His absence would be a blow since Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (undisclosed) is questionable for the game and both Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) and Desire Doue (calf) are already out against the Italians, leaving few options in the frontline with only Ibrahima Mbaye as a likely replacement if they all miss out.