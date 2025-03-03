Karim Adeyemi News: Scores in win Saturday

Adeyemi scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Adeyemi participated in the build-up for Dortmund's opener, although a deflection prevented him from earning an assist, but he doubled the team's lead to close out the scoring. The winger has only two goals and one assist across his last 10 appearances across all competitions, but he still provides value with 22 shots, 11 chances created and 10 crosses in that span. Adeyemi is likely to remain in the XI when Dortmund takes on Lille on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.