Mets returned in recent weeks from a long-term knee injury and started two games in a row, against Frankfurt on Saturday and Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal clash on Tuesday. The defender apparently suffered an issue, but it remains to be seen whether it is an injury or only some discomfort after playing almost two full games in a row for the first time in nearly a year. If he has to miss out or start on the bench in Saturday's clash against Gladbach, Adam Dzwigala is expected to see increased playing time in the back three of St. Pauli.