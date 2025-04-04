Karol Mets Injury: Undergoes successful knee surgery

Mets (knee) underwent successful surgery Thursday, performed by knee specialist Prof. Dr. Karl-Heinz Frosch at the University Hospital of Hamburg (UKE). The procedure will sideline him for several months, the club announced.

Mets initially agreed to conservative treatment for his knee injury before opting for surgery, which will sideline him for several months. This is a significant blow to the team as he is an undisputed starter in the backline when fully fit. David Nemeth will continue as a starter in the backline for now.