Dolberg arrived at Ajax in the summer of 2015 from Silkeborg IF and made his senior debut the following year in a Champions League qualifier against PAOK. Across his first stint in Amsterdam, he featured in 119 official games and netted 45 goals. The 2019 campaign saw him lift three trophies with Ajax, including the league title, the domestic cup, and the Johan Cruijff Shield. After departing that summer, he joined OGC Nice in France and later had loan spells with Sevilla and Hoffenheim before signing with Anderlecht in July 2023. Now returning to the club where he enjoyed his best years, Dolberg will aim to recapture that form ahead of the 2025\/26 Champions League opener against Inter Milan next Wednesday and is expected to battle Wout Weghorst for the striker position.