Kei Kamara News: Records three chances created

Kamara had one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Kamara was back in the starting XI Saturday after he was a substitute in the last outing, with the forward earning 59 minutes of play. However, he was maintained for most of the match, recording three chances created and one shot. He still has yet to see a goal this season despite being a forward, starting in six of his 13 appearances for 566 minutes of play.