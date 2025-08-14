Frees joined TSG's academy from Fortuna Dusseldorf U19 in July 2023 and captained the U19s to a league and cup double. In 2024\/25, he moved up to the U23 team, scored three goals and added one assist in 12 Regionalliga matches, helping the team earn promotion to the 3. Liga. He started the first two matches of the new third-division season, scoring in a 4-2 win at Alemannia Aachen, and also made two appearances for Germany's U19 team. Frees will now join the senior squad of Hoffenheim with the aim of earning playing time in the Bundesliga to gain further experience and continue his progression.