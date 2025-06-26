Kelvin Yeboah News: Unproductive despite win

Yeboah recorded five duels won and four fouls in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Yeboah played 85 minutes as a striker but finished without a single shot, with the only highlight of his performance being his five aerials won during the match against Houston. He has fallen short of the expectations generated after a solid start to the season, tallying just one goal over his last 13 appearances. He's now forced to get back on track before his positional rival Tani Oluwaseyi returns from Canada's Gold Cup squad.