Kenji Cabrera News: Joins Vancouver

Cabrera has signed with Vancouver from FBC Melgar, according to his new club.

Cabrera is heading north after starting his career in Peru, heading to the MLS to join Vancouver on a deal until 2028. The 22-year-old has appeared 26 times through 2025 thus far, notching a solid nine goals and four assists in his time on the field. He will now look to continue the success with his new club, although it is uncertain what type of role he will hold year one.