Kenny Nielsen News: Brilliant first MLS game

Nielsen registered one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Nielsen made his MLS debut, starting in central defense alongside Nkosi Tafari in the absence of Eddie Segura, and helped maintain defensive solidity as Portland held firm. He contributed two interceptions and handled multiple crosses in his 90-minute stint, finishing with two clearances. Nielsen could have also scored one of the goals of the season in the 77th minute with a wonderful bicycle kick that was stopped by former LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. This performance from Nielsen should give him some opportunities to start or come off the bench in the final stretch of the MLS season.