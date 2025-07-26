Kerwin Vargas News: Starts versus Toronto
Vargas (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Toronto.
Vargas avoided a significant issue following his forced exit from the previous match, where he also delivered his first assist of the season. He's expected to feature on the right flank, threatening the opposition via dribbling play. His presence in the initial squad will leave both Liel Abada and Tyger Smalls among the substitute options.
