Kevin Castaneda News: Provides assist in loss

Castaneda assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against América.

Castaneda notched his first assist of the season as he delivered a long through ball to Ramiro Arciga, who then equalized the match in the 56th minute. Castaneda is picking up where he left off, as he finished the Clausura with six goal contributions in his final eight games.