Kevin De Bruyne News: Free kick sparks comeback

De Bruyne scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and three chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne looked to be in prime form once again Saturday, as he would bag two goal contributions in the win. He would start the comeback for the club with a free kick in the 33rd minute. He would then assist Mateo Kovacic's goal in the 47th minute, which would give City the lead. He now has 10 goal contributions on the season and will hope this starts a special final month and a half with the club.