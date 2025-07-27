Kevin Denkey Injury: In training

Denkey (leg) was able to return to the training pitch as there still is no timeline of return. According to manager Pat Noonan, "He was out on the field for the first time yesterday, which was the plan with his rehab. So no real update outside of that. "Same timeline that we were anticipating, maybe a little bit ahead" per Kamran Nia of the Enquire.

