Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Denkey headshot

Kevin Denkey Injury: In training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Denkey (leg) was able to return to the training pitch as there still is no timeline of return. According to manager Pat Noonan, "He was out on the field for the first time yesterday, which was the plan with his rehab. So no real update outside of that. "Same timeline that we were anticipating, maybe a little bit ahead" per Kamran Nia of the Enquire.

Denkey has made his return to training, though is not ready to return to action quite yet. He is, however, not too far along as a comeback during the Leagues Cup tournament is still a possibility.

Kevin Denkey
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now