Kevin Diks Injury: Forced off injured with Indonesia

Diks (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in the 27th minute of Tuesday's 6-0 defeat against Japon, according to Kenta Hagiwara from Area Sports Network.

Diks suffered an injury in the first half of Tuesday's game against Japan and was forced to leave his teammates before the half-hour mark. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury. He will aim to recover and return fully fit for the preseason with his new club Borussia Monchengladbach after ending his contract with FC Copenhagen.