Paredes is once again hit by the injury bug, as he will enter the 2025\/26 season injured after receiving foot surgery on an issue he picked up a few days ago. This is unfortunate, as he also entered last season injured and wouldn't return until April, only playing two games and hoping he can avoid the same fate this campaign. He also dealt with a foot injury last season, so they will hope this isn't a constant issue for the attacker and he can get past the injury, hopefully returning before the new year. This will force a change for the club, with Andreas Skov Olsen now a likely option on the right flank while Paredes is out.