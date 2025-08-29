Escamilla is an interesting addition to Xolos' midfield given his experience at teams like Pumas, Toluca and most recently Gallos, where he was a consistent starter for the past five years. Although his main position is holding midfielder, he saw action as a center-back over the previous campaign. Thus, he could be in contention with all of Ivan Tona, Frank Thierry Boya and Jesus Alejandro Gomez for the rest of the Apertura tournament. During his time in Queretaro, Escamilla posted five goals and five assists in 148 Liga MX appearances.