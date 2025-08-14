Schade missed the last two pre-season friendlies due to a minor injury, but Andrews' latest words suggest that the German forward will be assessed closer to Sunday's 9 a.m. ET kickoff to make a final decision on his status. Losing Schade would be a huge blow for the Bees since they're already without Yoane Wissa (not injury related) and Bryan Mbeumo departed the club to join Manchester United. If Schade ends up being ruled out, expect Keane Lewis-Potter to get the nod on the left side of the attack.