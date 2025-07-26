Keylor Navas News: Keeps clean sheet versus Queretaro

Navas recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Navas had an easy Liga MX debut while his squad neutralized the weak opposition to secure their first victory of the campaign. The new signing was included in the starting lineup as soon as possible after arriving from Argentine side Newell's Old Boys during the week. He should now be selected over Under-19 keeper Rodrigo Parra for the remainder of the year. Up next is the Leagues Cup activity against MLS teams in the United States, followed by a tricky home match versus Necaxa.