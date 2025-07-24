Keylor Navas News: Officially joining Pumas

Navas is now part of Pumas' squad for the Apertura tournament following a six-month spell in Argentine side Newell's Old Boys, his new team announced Thursday.

Navas arrives in Liga MX at an advanced stage of his career, but he's looking to play consistently to remain the Costa Rican national team's starting goalkeeper until the 2026 World Cup. The three-time UEFA Champions League winner brings a massive boost to a university team that lost Alex Padilla, who returned to his parent club Athletic Bilbao, and Pablo Lara to an undisclosed injury. Furthermore, Navas' last campaign in Argentina was outstanding, including multiple games with double-digit saves, and clean sheets in 43 percent of his appearances.