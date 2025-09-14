Kvaratskhelia would only make it to around the 30-minute mark Sunday before hw oudl need to be taken off, with the attacker suffering from an apparent injury. This could not come at a worse time for the club as they enter the start of their UCL campaign, with the Goearigan a major reason for their success last season. He will now hope for the best from his assessment, as the club is already without Desire Doue (calf) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), leaving Ibrahim Mbaye and Kang-in Lee as possible options to join the attack.