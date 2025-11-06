Trippier finally got his first assist of the season in all competitions, a perfect free-kick cross that was headed home by Dan Burn for the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute. The right-back put up a very well-rounded stat line as well, which included another game with significant defensive numbers. Over his last five starts in all competitions, Trippier had 11 chances created, 29 crosses, 14 tackles, 17 clearances and three clean sheets and, if he starts racking up assists as he did in prior campaigns, this two-way production can take his fantasy stock to a whole different level.