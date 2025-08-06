Dewsbury-Hall has made yet another move this offseason, joining Everton after an uneventful one-year stint with Chelsea. The midfielder was coming off a solid season that helped Leicester City gain promotion before his move to Chelsea, where he saw little to no time, only starting in two of his 13 appearances. The versatile midfielder will now hope to reboot his career after falling out of the squad with Chelsea, potentially earning a starting role with Everton, if he can return to his previous form.