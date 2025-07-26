Kilian Fischer News: Starts during friendly
Fischer (undisclosed) started and played 64 minutes in a friendly against Wolfsburg.
Fischer has returned to the playing field ahead of the season, with the defender starting in a friendly for 64 minutes. He started in 29 of his 32 appearances last campaign with the club, serving between center-back and right-back, and will now likely continue in that spot to open the season.
