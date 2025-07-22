Menu
Kim Ji-Soo News: Sent on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Ji-Soo has been sent on loan to Kaiserslautern from Brentford, according to his parent club.

Ji-Soo will spend the next season away from Brentford as he heads to Germany on loan, serving in the second tier with Kaiserslautern. This comes after he only appeared a few times last season, appearing not to have a role on the team. That said, he only has two years left on his contract, possibly departing the club if he doesn't breakout.

