Kim Ji-Soo News: Sent on loan

Ji-Soo has been sent on loan to Kaiserslautern from Brentford, according to his parent club.

Ji-Soo will spend the next season away from Brentford as he heads to Germany on loan, serving in the second tier with Kaiserslautern. This comes after he only appeared a few times last season, appearing not to have a role on the team. That said, he only has two years left on his contract, possibly departing the club if he doesn't breakout.