Keller joined Minnesota with MLS experience from his time at Austin and Cincinnati, bringing over 30 senior appearances across all competitions. His recent run with MNUFC2 shows that he has regained fitness and match sharpness while anchoring the back line in MLS NEXT Pro. At 24 years old, Keller still has development potential, and his ability to contribute depth and versatility in central defense could prove valuable as he competes for first team minutes. That said, he hasn't featured in any MLS matches this season and will hope to find playing time at New Mexico United.