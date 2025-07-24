Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kjell Scherpen headshot

Kjell Scherpen News: Signs with Union Saint-Gilloise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Scherpen has completed a permanent move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Brighton, his former club announced.

Scherpen spent last season on loan with Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he made 36 appearances across all competitions. The goalkeeper joined the Seagulls from Ajax in 2021 and made only one appearance for the club. After loan spells with Oostende, Vitesse Arnhem, and Sturm Graz, he will now take on a new challenge in the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium.

Kjell Scherpen
Union SG
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now