Kjell Scherpen News: Signs with Union Saint-Gilloise

Scherpen has completed a permanent move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Brighton, his former club announced.

Scherpen spent last season on loan with Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he made 36 appearances across all competitions. The goalkeeper joined the Seagulls from Ajax in 2021 and made only one appearance for the club. After loan spells with Oostende, Vitesse Arnhem, and Sturm Graz, he will now take on a new challenge in the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium.