Kojo Peprah Oppong News: Signs with Nice

Peprah Oppong has completed a transfer to Nice from IFK Norrkoping, according to his new club.

Peprah Oppong is remaining in Eurpoe but seeing a change of club's this offseason as he heads for France to join Nice. He started in 20 of his 21 appearances this season, shaping out a role with his former team at the age of 21. That said, he will have to do a bit more worl to see the same time for Nice, with the young defender likely starting in a reserve to rotational role with Nice.