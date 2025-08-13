De Winter replaces Malick Thiaw, who joined Newcastle United, among the Milan center-backs and will split time with Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic and Mattia Gabbia, with two or three men starting in each game depending on the scheme. He featured 25 times last season, scoring thrice and recording 33 tackles, 25 interceptions, 112 clearances and seven blocks, with seven clean sheets. Genoa have already signed his replacement, Leo Ostigard, and can also count on Alessandro Vogliacco, Sebastiano Otoa (thigh) and Alessandro Marcandalli next to Johan Vasquez.