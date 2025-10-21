Mavropanos wasn't in the starting squad for Monday's clash against the Bees for the first time in five games, which could have been a precaution since the center-back played 40 minutes in the second half before being forced off injured five minutes before the final whistle, leaving his teammates one man down. Mavropanos will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and if he has to miss some time. If this is the case, Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to get a larger role in the backline.