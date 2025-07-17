Kosi Thompson News: Defensive stalwart
Thompson made five tackles in Toronto FC's 1-0 win over San Diego FC on Wednesday.
The midfielder did his part to slow down a high-octane San Diego attack, completely shutting down the best team in the West with four tackles won of his five. He'll need to pull off similar numbers if Toronto FC wants points off Nashville SC Saturday, as the team has scored 41 goals in MLS play this season.
