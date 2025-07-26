Menu
Kosi Thompson News: Returns to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Thompson (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Thompson won't miss any games after leaving in the 39th minute of last weekend's meeting with Nashville. He may have limited value though, if he comes off the bench, with Richie Laryea getting the nod in Charlotte. Prior to the injury, the 22-year-old was averaging 4.5 duels won and 2.4 tackles per game.

