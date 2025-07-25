Kwon Hyeok-Kyu News: Moves to Nantes

Kwon has completed a transfer to Nantes from Celtic, according to his new club.

Kwon is moving from Scotland to France this offseason, inking a three-year deal with Nantes after the transfer was agreed to. He only started in 13 of his 22 appearances last season, not seeing a single goal contribution, although he serves in the defensive portion of the midfield. He will now have to break into the team and is likely to see rotational time to begin, having to work out of that role.