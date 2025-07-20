Kyle Walker-Peters News: Signs with West Ham

Walker-Peters has agreed on a deal with West Ham United for the 2025/26 season.

Walker-Peters will remain in the Premier League after spending the last few seasons with the Saints, notably making a return to the league after their relegation last year. He started all 33 games last campaign, recording two assists while collecting 51 crosses (eight won) and 75 interceptions. The defender can compete for a starting role for the Hammers, especially after keeping fit and consistent in 2024/25.