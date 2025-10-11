Mbappe has been dealing with an ankle injury since the victory against Villarreal and followed a personalized training program this week while on international duty with France. The captain started the game and was brilliant despite being a doubt, but unfortunately suffered a setback to his ankle injury after taking a knock. Mbappe is ruled out for Monday's game against Iceland and will now head back to Madrid to undergo further exams and begin his recovery. If he has to miss some time with the Merengues, Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo are expected to see increased playing time in the frontline.