Mbappe was forced off late in Friday's win against Azerbaidjan after taking a knock to his fragile ankle, which he has been monitoring. That said, the French star underwent examinations on Saturday that revealed nothing major and were overly positive, suggesting the striker should be able to resume team training in the coming days without any issues. If he has to start on the bench against Getafe on Sunday, Gonzalo Garcia or Rodrygo could see increased playing time in the frontline for the Merengues.