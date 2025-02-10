Fantasy Soccer
Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Finds equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Mbappe scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Mbappe score the like goal for Real Madrid to save them from the loss Saturday. With seven goals in the last six La Liga matches, he is back in the golden boot race with 16 goals in 21 league appearances, picking up his pace following a slow first months of the season.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
