Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a composed finish after Jude Bellingham's assist. He then missed a 52nd-minute penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny, which would have doubled Real Madrid's lead. His five shots (three on target), four chances created and seven dribbles show how he disrupted Barcelona's back line. Although he didn't seal a brace, his influence set the tone for the win, confirming his brilliant start to the season as the star now has 16 goals and two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.