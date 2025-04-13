Kylian Mbappe News: Sees red Sunday

Mbappe was sent off in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 victory against Alaves.

Mbappe received a straight red card in the 38th minute after a reckless challenge with his studs landing on the opponent's shin, leaving Real Madrid to finish the match with ten men. The French forward will be suspended for at least one match against Bilbao on Sunday. His absence could result in a tactical adjustment, with Madrid possibly shifting to a diamond 442 and Eduardo Camavinga taking on a larger role.