Krejci has played close to 250 career matches, beginning his football journey at Zbrojovka Brno before joining Sparta Prague in 2019, where he won four titles including the Czech Cup. He debuted for the national team in 2022 and was later named Sparta captain, guiding them to a league title while earning Player of the Season. After moving to Girona, he made 36 appearances including seven in the Champions League, scored a La Liga Goal of the Month against Villarreal, and now joins Wolves after starting both of Girona's first two league matches this season. Krejci will bring a qualitative option to the backline under coach Vitor Pereira and will likely compete for a starting role moving forward.