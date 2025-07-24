Lamine Diack News: Sent on loan
Diack has been loaned to Sion from Nantes, according to his parent club.
Diack has spent his past few seasons on loan and is doing the same for the 2025/26 campaign as his role with Nantes continues to dwindle, leaving for France to join Sion. That said, the deal does include a buy option that would likely be triggered if he has a successful season, with Nantes not having a role for him and the player only appearing for the first team once in his time with the club.
Lamine Diack
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now