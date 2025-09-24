Yamal has missed the last three games for Barcelona due to a groin injury but has been in full training since Monday and the outlook is positive for the Blaugrana star. While Thursday's game against Oviedo comes too soon for him, the Ballon d'Or runner-up could potentially return to the match squad for Sunday's clash with Real Sociedad if everything goes as planned until then. That said, Marcus Rashford will likely get another chance in the frontline, while Raphinha is expected to switch wings to start in Yamal's place against Oviedo.