Martínez registered a tidy performance in Inter's dominant 5-0 season opener Monday. He slotted in Inter's third goal by capitalizing on a misplaced backpass, and created the assist for their fifth goal completed by Ange-Yoan Bonny. He was subbed after 79 minutes. Looking back at the 2024-25 Serie A season, he was a consistent attacking force: in 31 appearances, he delivered 12 goals and three assists. His knack for smart finishing, chance creation, and consistency makes him a valuable fantasy asset this season.